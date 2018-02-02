BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll lately, capturing large chunks of the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in northern Syria.
Most recently, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched a big offensive in northern Syria to secure the eastern railway and the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.
The Syrian Army was able to do so on Thursday, when their forces fully expelled the jihadist rebels from the northern axis of the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.
In the Afrin region of Aleppo, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allies have captured several areas, including the strategic Barsaya Mountain and Bulbul District.
Meanwhile, in southern Syria, the Free Syrian Army launched an offensive in the Dara’a Governorate, yesterday, targeting the Yarmouk Basin that was partially under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS).
The offensive would end on Thursday night after the Free Syrian Army failed to retake any territory from the Islamic State terrorists.
279 4
- 283Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.