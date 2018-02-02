Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll lately, capturing large chunks of the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in northern Syria.

Most recently, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched a big offensive in northern Syria to secure the eastern railway and the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

The Syrian Army was able to do so on Thursday, when their forces fully expelled the jihadist rebels from the northern axis of the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport.

In the Afrin region of Aleppo, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allies have captured several areas, including the strategic Barsaya Mountain and Bulbul District.

Meanwhile, in southern Syria, the Free Syrian Army launched an offensive in the Dara’a Governorate, yesterday, targeting the Yarmouk Basin that was partially under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The offensive would end on Thursday night after the Free Syrian Army failed to retake any territory from the Islamic State terrorists.