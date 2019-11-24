BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The month of November witnessed more violence as the Turkish-backed militants launched several attacks across the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

While little ground has changed hands in these governorates, the Turkish-backed militants were the primary aggressors as they were determined to drive the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) out of the border areas.

While the fighting in northeast Syria was arguably the heaviest of the clashes, the battlefronts in northeast Latakia and southeast Idlib also witnessed an increase in intensity.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has tried to capture the key town of Kabani on at least three occasions this month, with their most recent push taking place last week.

The Syrian Army’s attacks on Kabani have often resulted in initial advances that were later reversed by the jihadist rebels.

In southeast Idlib, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) and the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have traded control of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.

On Sunday morning, the Syrian Army was able to reclaim the town after being driven out by HTS during a swift counter-assault last week.

Finally, in eastern Syria, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has recently stepped up their attacks against the Syrian Army east of Palmyra.

These Islamic State attacks east of Palmyra have resulted in some intense clashes and the resumption of airstrikes by the Syrian Air Force in eastern Syria.

Advertisements