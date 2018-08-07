BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The month of August has not been kind to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), as they have suffered several setbacks in both eastern and southern Syria.

Most recently, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) scored a major advance along the Iraqi-Syrian border, forcing the Islamic State to abandon all of their points in order to evade capture.

The Syrian Democratic Forces now control all of the Iraqi-Syrian border north of the Syrian government-held city of Albukamal in eastern Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile, in southern Syria, the Islamic State ISIL-affiliated “Jaysh Khaled bin Walid” forces suffered the same fate as their allies in eastern Deir Ezzor after a short battle against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the Yarmouk Basin.

With the Yarmouk Basin cleared, the Syrian Arab Army shifted their attention to the eastern countryside of the Al-Sweida Governorate.

For the last 48 hours, the Syrian Arab Army has been pounding the eastern countryside of Al-Sweida, as they look to fully eliminate the terrorist forces from this vast desert area.

Advertisements