BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The month of January was not kind to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, as they found themselves on the losing end of several battles across Libya.
READ ALSO: Libyan Army closes in on strategic coastal city
Beginning at the coastal city of Sirte, the GNA-aligned Misrata militias suffered a major setback after the Libyan National Army (LNA) established full control over this area and pushed the GNA west towards Misrata.
Following the capture of Sirte, the LNA began their campaign to advance towards the key city and GNA-stronghold of Misrata.
The Libyan National Army has been able to capture several towns and villages between Misrata and Sirte these past few weeks, putting them only 90 kilometers away from the former.
If the Libyan National Army is successful in capturing Misrata, this will be a major blow to the GNA, as the aforementioned city has long been a stronghold for them and one of the last cities under their control east of Tripoli.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.