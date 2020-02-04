BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The month of January was not kind to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, as they found themselves on the losing end of several battles across Libya.

Beginning at the coastal city of Sirte, the GNA-aligned Misrata militias suffered a major setback after the Libyan National Army (LNA) established full control over this area and pushed the GNA west towards Misrata.

Following the capture of Sirte, the LNA began their campaign to advance towards the key city and GNA-stronghold of Misrata.

The Libyan National Army has been able to capture several towns and villages between Misrata and Sirte these past few weeks, putting them only 90 kilometers away from the former.

If the Libyan National Army is successful in capturing Misrata, this will be a major blow to the GNA, as the aforementioned city has long been a stronghold for them and one of the last cities under their control east of Tripoli.

