BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Iranian media revealed the details of the assassination of the top nuclear scientist who specializes in the field of nuclear missiles, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, earlier today.
The Iranian Mehr News Agency published the details of the assassination, stating that the assassination began in the Ibsard region near the city of Damavand near the capital, Tehran.
They indicated that while Fakhrizadeh’s car was passing by with his personal escort before a pickup truck pulled in front of them and blocked their travel.
— خبرگزاری ایرنا (@IRNA_1313) November 27, 2020
The Mehr News Agency said that during the clash between his security team and the terrorists, the nuclear scientist was seriously injured, and he was taken to hospital.
They quoted sources as saying that “after his car was stopped, the unidentified gunmen began shooting intensively at Fakhrizadeh’s car, which led to the serious injury of the nuclear scientist.
It is noteworthy that the scientist Fakhrizadeh is one of the most prominent Iranian nuclear scientists.
One of the leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards confirmed, in his message carried by Reuters, that his country will take revenge and said: “We will avenge the killing of nuclear scientists as we did in the past.”
