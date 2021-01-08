BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Unidentified assailants assassinated a leader of the so-called “Syrian National Army”, which is supported by Turkey, in his hometown of Tal Abyad in northern Syria.

According to local reports, the commander of the Turkish-backed 1st Corps, Issa Al-Hamid Al-Nasser, was assassinated by unknown assailants at his home on Thursday.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The city, which is experiencing a state of security tension, witnessed heavy gunfire a few days ago, following a clash between unidentified persons and a group affiliated with the Al-Sham Front.

The city of Tal Abyad has been under the control of Turkish-backed militant groups since they launched a large-scale military operation along the Syrian-Turkish border in September of 2019.

Since then, the Turkish-backed militants have struggled to maintain stability in these areas seized from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as the constant infighting and attacks by unknown groups have created a major security issue.