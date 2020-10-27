BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The President of the Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutunyan, signed a decree on Tuesday to dismiss the Minister of Defense and Commander of the Republic’s Army, Lieutenant General Jalal Arutunyan, due to his injury.

The President explained that the army commander was injured a few days ago while he was at one of the military sites, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Arutunyan appointed by another decree, Michael Arzumanyan, as the new Minister of Defense and Commander of the Army, and was given the rank of Lieutenant General.

The Karabakh region has been witnessing fierce battles for a month between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, which have not stopped despite the two parties declaring their agreement to more than one truce that was reached under foreign sponsorship.