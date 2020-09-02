BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ismail Ghaani, appeared in a new video this week after rumors of his death in an Israeli raid on southern Damascus was published Monday night.

According to the Mehr News Agency, on Tuesday evening, Ghaani visited the house of Hussein Burja’afari, who was a companion of the former commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

During his visit to the house of Burja’afari, Ghaani said: “We pray to God to have mercy on the soul of the martyr and raise his standing, and to guide us in walking in their footsteps.”

The video tape of Ghaani was published by the Iranian TV News Agency after the circulation of reports claimed his death in the Israeli raid on southern Damascus on Monday night.

The video tape in which the commander of the Iranian Quds Force appeared during a visit to the house of Burja’afari reveals his direction to the Maghrib prayer, indicating that the video is newly recorded, in order to deny his death in the Israeli raid on Damascus.