BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A commander of a foreign jihadist group was assassinated in the militant-held areas of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, pro-opposition media reported.

According to the reports, the unnamed commander, who was said to have come to Syria from the Russian Caucasus, was assassinated inside the town of Al-Fou’ah, which is located north of Idlib city.

No further details were released and no group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination inside the Idlib Governorate.

