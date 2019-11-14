BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Musa’ab Al-Bureim told Al-Mayadeen TV on Thursday that the coming hours will be decisive for Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ military wing) to respond to Israel.
“We have information that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be begging for calm,” Al-Bureim said, claiming that “the decision to end this battle will be made by Saraya Al-Quds and Islamic Jihad.”
“We will wait for the coming hours to establish a field position for the next battle; this makes the occupation the weakest party,” he added.
The recent hostilities between Israel and the PIJ began on Tuesday morning when the IDF assassinated the military commander of Islamic Jihad, Baha’a Abu Al-Atta, in Gaza.
Following this assassination, the Islamic Jihad launched over 180 missiles towards the Israeli settlements near Gaza, with some rockets going as far north as Tel Aviv.
Since the start of these hostilities, at least 27 people have been killed in Gaza, including three children.
