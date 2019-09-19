DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:25 P.M.) – Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) launched a fierce attack on a post belonging to the Turkish military in Silopi city, located at the borders with Syria and Iraq.
Several Turkish soldiers were killed and their vehicles destroyed in the attack, said Kurdish media reports.
The attack was confirmed by Turkish authorities which admitted that at least 3 soldiers were killed in “clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) {blacklisted as a terror organization in Turkey}”.
The office of Şırnak Province mayor released an official statement about the attack, saying that the three soldiers were killed while performing their duty in securing the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).
The U.S. military is still arming the Syrian Kurds in northeastern Syria, despite the Turkish regime’s objections and demands that they discontinue their support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to start an operation against Kurdish militia in a safe zone in northeastern Syria within two weeks, if no specific measures are taken there jointly with the United States.
A video showing the attack was released on Facebook.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.