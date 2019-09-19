DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:25 P.M.) – Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) launched a fierce attack on a post belonging to the Turkish military in Silopi city, located at the borders with Syria and Iraq.

Several Turkish soldiers were killed and their vehicles destroyed in the attack, said Kurdish media reports.

The attack was confirmed by Turkish authorities which admitted that at least 3 soldiers were killed in “clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) {blacklisted as a terror organization in Turkey}”.

The office of Şırnak Province mayor released an official statement about the attack, saying that the three soldiers were killed while performing their duty in securing the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

The U.S. military is still arming the Syrian Kurds in northeastern Syria, despite the Turkish regime’s objections and demands that they discontinue their support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to start an operation against Kurdish militia in a safe zone in northeastern Syria within two weeks, if no specific measures are taken there jointly with the United States.

A video showing the attack was released on Facebook.

