BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday morning that Turkey and Israel are transporting combat drones to Azerbaijan under the guise of humanitarian cargo.
“Combat UAVs are being brought to Azerbaijan from Turkey and Israel under the guise of humanitarian cargo,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported, citing military scholar, Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
Azerbaijan has not responded to these allegations from Armenia.
Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have traded accusations over the last 24 hours about violating the ceasefire that was brokered in Moscow on Saturday, October 10.
Earlier this morning, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of firing missiles towards the city of Ganja, killing five people and wounding 28 others.
Yerevan has since denied these claims and accused Azerbaijan of targeting the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, with missile and artillery fire.
