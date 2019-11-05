BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:45 p.m.) – Un comandante militante respaldado por Turquía fue asesinado recientemente luego de que su grupo se enfrentara con el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) y las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) en el noreste de Siria.
El grupo militante, Jaysh Al-Islam, lloró la muerte de su comandante Waddah Ahmad Turki después de una batalla contra el SAA y las SDF en el campo de Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Según Jaysh Al-Islam, Turki era el comandante de la Brigada 257; fueron uno de los grupos militantes que intentaron avanzar hacia el distrito Tal Tamr de Al-Hasakah.
Jaysh Al-Islam fue anteriormente un grupo militante respaldado por Arabia Saudita que operaba principalmente en la región oriental de Ghouta, Damasco.
Sin embargo, desde su derrota en el verano de 2018, Jaysh Al-Islam ha estado operando en el norte de Siria bajo el mando del ejército turco.
El grupo militante aporta una gran experiencia de batalla a las fuerzas militantes en el norte de Siria, ya que estuvieron involucradas en una de las batallas más letales y mortales de la guerra.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.