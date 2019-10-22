BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed several units of soldiers to the northern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week as they fulfill their military agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a military source in Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army deployed columns of troops to several towns and villages near the Turkish border, including Shuwysh, Nouflyah, Al-Mahal, Badran, Al-Hizam and Kahft Al-Marati.

In the coming days, more Syrian Arab Army units are expected to deploy to the Turkish border in order to prevent any land grabbing by the Turkish military and their allied militants.

The Syrian Arab Army’s high command previously stated that they would not allow the Turkish military and their allied militants to enter any areas where there troops are currently deployed.

Lastly, they have vowed to defend these areas at all costs, despite a potential conflict with the Turkish military.

