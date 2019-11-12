BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – A large number of Israeli tanks were seen making their way to the Gaza border after several rockets struck the nearby Israeli settlements.

The Israeli tanks were filmed on Tuesday making their way to the Gazan border, as the IDF increases their troop size in the area.

IDF moving tanks towards the Gaza border after hundreds of rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza today#Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/wSOscD5w6q — CNW (@ConflictsW) November 12, 2019

