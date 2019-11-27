BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A column of U.S. military vehicles entered eastern Syria from western Iraq this week, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the SOHR report on Wednesday, three armored vehicles and three tanks carrying logistical and military supplies entered eastern Syria through the Al-Walid Crossing.

The report added the U.S. military convoy entered eastern Syria with warplanes escorting their vehicles from western Iraq.

