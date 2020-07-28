BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A column of tanks belonging to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were filmed inside the occupied Golan Heights region after the recent escalation in the Sheba’a Farms.

Israeli tanks were filmed by RT Arabic, patrolling the Golan region on Tuesday near the Lebanese border, after an exchange of fire on the Sheba’a Farms on Monday.

Hezbollah has denied that their forces took part in any clashes or mission, while the Israeli army claims that they foiled a “sabotage operation.”

