BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Colombian Ministry of Defense stated that a special Russian aircraft IL-96-400VPU violated its airspace, and a fighter was sent to accompany it, while the Colombian Foreign Ministry handed the Russian ambassador a protest note.

The Colombian Ministry of Defense stated that the plane was coming from Moscow and had permission to fly through the country’s airspace, but the actual coordinates of entering the Colombian airspace differ from those previously received.

The Colombian Air Force was filmed intercepting the Russian aircraft as soon as it entered the South American country’s airspace.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry protested before the Russian ambassador, after summoning him to speak with the head of the relevant department.

It was reported that a Colombian Air Force fighter plane was sent to escort the special Russian IL-96, which allegedly deviated from its course for an unknown reason in the country’s airspace without consent.

