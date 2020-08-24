BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Venezuelan Army Operation Command (CEOFANB), Admiral Remigio Ceballos, said on Saturday that Colombia is preparing to launch an attack on Venezuela, the Orinoco Tribune reported, citing the Twitter account of the CEOFANB leader.

“We are in the presence of a Colombian government that has attacked Venezuela the most in all of our history. What the Venezuelan people have done is receive continuous attacks by the Colombian government,” Ceballos wrote on his Twitter account, as quoted by Orinoco Tribune.

Furthermore, Ceballos posted a video showing the Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, accusing the Venezuelan Armed Forces of supplying guerrilla groups with weapons.

This comes at a time when Colombian President, Ivan Duque, has already accused Venezuela of reaching out to Iran in order to purchase their domestically-made missiles.

While Duque claimed Venezuela was arming Colombian guerrilla forces with Belarusian and Russian weapons, in addition to acquiring Iranian missiles, the President of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolas Maduro, laughed off the allegations, saying that his Colombian counterpart’s claim was a “good idea”.

Tensions between Colombia and Venezuela have remained relatively high over the former’s support of opposition leader, Juan Guaido, and the failed naval incursions earlier this year by U.S. mercenaries.