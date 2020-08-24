BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Venezuelan Army Operation Command (CEOFANB), Admiral Remigio Ceballos, said on Saturday that Colombia is preparing to launch an attack on Venezuela, the Orinoco Tribune reported, citing the Twitter account of the CEOFANB leader.
“We are in the presence of a Colombian government that has attacked Venezuela the most in all of our history. What the Venezuelan people have done is receive continuous attacks by the Colombian government,” Ceballos wrote on his Twitter account, as quoted by Orinoco Tribune.
Furthermore, Ceballos posted a video showing the Colombian Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, accusing the Venezuelan Armed Forces of supplying guerrilla groups with weapons.
This comes at a time when Colombian President, Ivan Duque, has already accused Venezuela of reaching out to Iran in order to purchase their domestically-made missiles.
While Duque claimed Venezuela was arming Colombian guerrilla forces with Belarusian and Russian weapons, in addition to acquiring Iranian missiles, the President of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolas Maduro, laughed off the allegations, saying that his Colombian counterpart’s claim was a “good idea”.
Tensions between Colombia and Venezuela have remained relatively high over the former’s support of opposition leader, Juan Guaido, and the failed naval incursions earlier this year by U.S. mercenaries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.