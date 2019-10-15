El ex presidente de Colombia y actual senador del Partido del Centro Democrático, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, ha tenido que defenderse ante la Corte Suprema contra acusaciones de soborno y fraude en juicios a través de la manipulación de testigos.
El tribunal se refiere a dos aspectos específicos. Primero, se trata de la manipulación de testigos para dañar al senador Iván Cepeda Castro. Uribe lo demandó en septiembre de 2014 por manipular testimonios para dañar a Uribe. Sin embargo, el caso fue presentado en febrero del año pasado.
Sin embargo, ahora se está investigando sobre la base de copias contra Uribe por haber manipulado testigos para dañar a Cepeda.
Por otro lado, se le acusa de haber forzado a miembros de grupos paramilitares a cambiar sus declaraciones. Aquí parece jugar un papel clave el ex paramilitar Juan Guillermo Monsalve. Se dice que Uribe lo presionó para enmendar declaraciones con el fin de encubrir la conexión del ex presidente con el establecimiento de grupos paramilitares en Antioquia.
La audiencia terminó el martes por la tarde. En base a esto, los jueces tuvieron que decidir si presentar el caso, investigar más o incluso investigar más y encarcelar a Uribe al mismo tiempo. Sobre la base de las declaraciones y pruebas, el tribunal decidió continuar el proceso y presentar cargos. Horas antes del interrogatorio, Uribe se ofreció voluntario, diciendo que nunca pensó que “su amor por Colombia” le traería problemas legales.
