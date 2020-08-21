BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Colombian President Ivan Duque said the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking to purchase Iranian missiles as it delivers weapons made in Belarus and Russia to Colombian armed groups.

Duque said in an event organized via the Internet: “Information was received from international intelligence services working with us, which shows that the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship is interested in obtaining some medium and long-range missiles from Iran.”

He continued, saying, “The information says that it (the missiles) has not arrived yet, but there have been contacts under instructions from (Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir) Padrino.”

Duque renewed his repeated accusations that Maduro was protecting and supporting former members of the “Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia” (FARC) who signe the peace agreement in 2016, as well as the “militants of the National Liberation Army”.

Colombia does not recognize Maduro as president of Venezuela, and Duque calls him a dictator. The Colombian government is among more than 50 countries that considers opposition leader Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela.

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza described Duque’s allegations as ‘fiction’.

Source: RT