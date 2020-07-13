BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Zvezda YouTube channel released a video of the Russian Air Force’s Su-25 SM3 fighter jet attacking a target during a military exercise.

The video, filmed from the cockpit, shows missile strikes at the hypothetical enemy over an unknown area.

The Su-25 is a supersonic armored attack aircraft designed to directly support troops on the battlefield, day and night, with a direct view of the target and the destruction of enemy targets.

The latest version, the Su-25 SM3, of the attack aircraft, has received new electronic warfare systems, weapons and navigation system.

Advertisements