BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Idlib province “must be cleared” of remaining terrorists and “placed back under the control of the Syrian people” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit to Damascus on Monday.

“The territorial integrity of Syria should be preserved. And all the ethnicities and groups in Syria should start the process of reconstruction as one collective under the flag of Syria,” Zarif added.

According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Damascus at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem. He is set to hold meetings with the Syrian leadership, including the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Prime Minister Imad Khamis. The officials are expected to talk about the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.

Zarif’s visit takes place ahead of the summit of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey who will meet in Tehran on September 7 to discuss ending the Syrian civil war.

Video credit: Ruptly

