BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Idlib province “must be cleared” of remaining terrorists and “placed back under the control of the Syrian people” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit to Damascus on Monday.
“The territorial integrity of Syria should be preserved. And all the ethnicities and groups in Syria should start the process of reconstruction as one collective under the flag of Syria,” Zarif added.
According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Damascus at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem. He is set to hold meetings with the Syrian leadership, including the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Prime Minister Imad Khamis. The officials are expected to talk about the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.
Zarif’s visit takes place ahead of the summit of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey who will meet in Tehran on September 7 to discuss ending the Syrian civil war.
Video credit: Ruptly
61
- 61Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.