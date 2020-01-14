BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Clashes have resumed inside the Libyan capital today after the rival Libyan leaders, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez Al-Sarraj, met in Moscow to discuss a potential ceasefire.
According to Al-Arabia, the Libyan National Army (LNA) an Government of National Accord (GNA) forces clashed in the Salaheddine and ‘Ayn Zara areas of Tripoli, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire.
On Sunday, the LNA and Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The truce reportedly appears fragile, however, as rival sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.
On Monday, leaders of the rival parties met in the Russian capital for negotiations mediated by Moscow and Ankara, discussing a draft ceasefire agreement. One of the primary aims of the Moscow talks was for both the LNA and GNA to ink the unconditional ceasefire accord that would come into effect at midnight on 12 January.
Haftar requested extra time before signing the ceasefire agreement with Sarraj, and eventually left the Russian capital without approving the deal, according to a source.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.