BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Clashes have resumed inside the Libyan capital today after the rival Libyan leaders, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Fayez Al-Sarraj, met in Moscow to discuss a potential ceasefire.

According to Al-Arabia, the Libyan National Army (LNA) an Government of National Accord (GNA) forces clashed in the Salaheddine and ‘Ayn Zara areas of Tripoli, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire.

On Sunday, the LNA and Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The truce reportedly appears fragile, however, as rival sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.

On Monday, leaders of the rival parties met in the Russian capital for negotiations mediated by Moscow and Ankara, discussing a draft ceasefire agreement. One of the primary aims of the Moscow talks was for both the LNA and GNA to ink the unconditional ceasefire accord that would come into effect at midnight on 12 January.

Haftar requested extra time before signing the ceasefire agreement with Sarraj, and eventually left the Russian capital without approving the deal, according to a source.

