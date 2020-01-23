BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 A.M.) – Demonstrators clashed with police in downtown Beirut on Wednesday in protest against the country’s new government.

Footage shows police forces deploying water cannons and tear gas on protesters who responded with laser pointers, rocks and other projectiles.

The new cabinet was presented to president Michel Aoun on Tuesday after months of political deadlock.

On Saturday, more than 200 people were injured after protests turned violent in Beirut with police using tear gas and water cannons.

Credit: Ruptly

