DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:24 PM) – Heavy clashes erupted between jihadists in Idlib’s southern countryside as relations turn sour between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its former ally Jund al-Malahim.

HTS convoys are seen everywhere as they mobilize around Jund al-Malahim’s bases Sahl al-Rouj and Iblen towns of Jabal al-Zawiyah. Jund al-Malahim used to be part of the HTS merger until they defected earlier this fall when fighting broke out between the latter and Ahrar al-Sham/Zinki.

Running short on supplies and finances, it is not unprecedented for the terrorist group to assault smaller factions to loot their bases as has happened before with Jaish al-Mujahideen, Hazm Movement, and the Syrian Revolutionary Front all of which no longer exist.

Violence is escalating as more artillery pieces, tanks, and other heavy equipment gets deployed into this conflict. At least five fighters from both sides have been reported dead so far as a result of those clashes.

More updates to follow soon…