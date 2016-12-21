BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) - Over 30 buses filled with 1,000 militants and civilians reportedly departed from the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo to a jihadist-controlled area near the Idlib Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday.

As a result of today's evacuation, the Red Cross has declared the last militant-controlled neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo civilian-free.

All-in-all, tens of thousands of civilians were safely transported to government and militant-held areas inside the provincial capital, ending the two month long humanitarian crisis that was at the forefront of many media networks.

Earlier today, the remaining militants from Fatah Halab and Jaysh Al-Fateh were given one last warning regarding their departure from the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army.

Should the militants refuse to leave east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has promised to eliminate the final jihadist rebel forces still operating inside the city's eastern sector.