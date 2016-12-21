BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) - Over 30 buses filled with 1,000 militants and civilians reportedly departed from the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo to a jihadist-controlled area near the Idlib Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday.

As a result of today's evacuation, the Red Cross has declared the last militant-controlled neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo civilian-free.

All-in-all, tens of thousands of civilians were safely transported to government and militant-held areas inside the provincial capital, ending the two month long humanitarian crisis that was at the forefront of many media networks.

Earlier today, the remaining militants from Fatah Halab and Jaysh Al-Fateh were given one last warning regarding their departure from the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army.

Should the militants refuse to leave east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has promised to eliminate the final jihadist rebel forces still operating inside the city's eastern sector.

 

Oh yeah!! Did The shitadist tought they where going to just leave, now that the Civilians left it is going to a rain of molted steel falling over their dirty bodies, of course they could lower their demnds and accept surrendering the whole Aleppo Governorate, or allowing Foua and Kafraya to be completely evacuated as minimum, plus giving up all intell agents to SAA for a parade , etc but hey rats aint clever so it will very likely be fire and brimstone

21/12/2016 21:21
The SAA and Russian strategy of reducing the pocket gradually and liberating civilians has worked. The terror gangs in East Aleppo have seemed to be of two groupings, the first Takfiri fanatics and the second , probably press ganged Syrians or Syrians who are appalled with the wanton cruelty and destruction by the US/NATO/Saudi/ Turkish /Israeli/Qatari backed Terrorist Foreign Legions. The thousands Syrian terrorists who have accepted the generous amnesty from President Assad have hopefully now ceased to be a threat to the Syrian government and people. Those terrorists who fail to surrender Aleppo can now be granted the same… Read more »
21/12/2016 22:33
now, let the birds of prey feast!

21/12/2016 20:30
TIC TOC, TIC TOC, TIC TOC…

21/12/2016 21:43
People say that foreigners were not not allowed to escape. I cannot imagine how. In negotiations, the jihadists gave them up? Sounds unbelievable. But otherwise no way w/o a fight to death.

21/12/2016 22:11
