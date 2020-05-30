BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Civilians in northeastern Syria have called on the Russian military to expel the Turkish-backed forces occupying their villages inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
In a new video released by RT Arabic, civilians can be seen calling on Russia to expel the Turkish-backed forces that are occupying their villages in the Tal Tamr District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
“About thirty women and ten men from the village of Tal Tawil stood in front of the Russian forces in the city of Tal Tamr, northwest of Hasakah city, in northeastern Syria, asking them to return their villages that were controlled by the pro-Turkish Syrian factions,” RT Arabic reported.
The reporter pointed out that “the people met a Russian officer, and they told him that the Turks do not allow them to return to their fields and villages, where the officer promised them to find a solution to their problem.”
The Turkish-backed militants took control of several areas in northwestern Al-Hasakah after launching a major operation east of the Euphrates last September.
Since then, thousands of people have been internally displaced from their towns and villages, which are now under the control of these Turkish-backed militants.
