BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A passenger bus carrying eight civilians was the target of a roadside bombing the Al-Sweida countryside, Sunday, Syrian government sources reported.

The passenger bus was traveling along the Majadel-Umm Zeitoun Road in northwest Al-Sweida, when a roadside bomb was detonated this morning.

According to a government source, all eight passengers were wounded, with some in critical condition; however, no one was reported dead.

The Syrian government source added that local military intelligence believe this roadside bombing was done by the rebel forces in Al-Sweida; if true, this would be a major ceasefire violation.