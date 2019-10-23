BEIRUT, LÍBANO (1:10 p.m.) – Un civil libanés logró derribar un avión espía israelí sobre la ciudad de Kafr Kala el miércoles, dijo el ejército libanés en un comunicado.
Según el informe del ejército, el civil vio el avión no tripulado a lo largo de la ciudad fronteriza antes de derribarlo con un rifle de caza.
اصطياد المسيرة الاسرائيلية بالفيديو 👇 pic.twitter.com/HIqlNDnpel
— الزعيم (@zaaeim) October 23, 2019
Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) luego emitieron una declaración confirmando que su avión no tripulado había caído en territorio libanés; sin embargo, no proporcionaron ningún detalle.
“Hace poco tiempo, durante una actividad de seguridad de rutina, un avión no tripulado de las FDI cayó junto a la frontera de Israel con el Líbano, dentro del territorio libanés”.
En septiembre, el ejército libanés afirmó que los drones israelíes arrojaron materiales inflamables sobre un bosque libanés cerca de la frontera con Israel en una operación contra Hezbolá que provocó incendios forestales. En respuesta, varios misiles antitanque fueron disparados desde el Líbano para atacar instalaciones en el norte de Israel.
Las tensiones de larga data entre Israel y el movimiento con sede en el Líbano Hezbolá se intensificaron en agosto después de un ataque con aviones no tripulados israelíes contra una oficina de medios que pertenece al movimiento cerca de la capital libanesa de Beirut.
El ataque fue seguido por otro en posiciones militares palestinas en el este del Líbano.
El Líbano se ha opuesto reiteradamente a las operaciones israelíes contra Hezbolá en su espacio aéreo, insistiendo en que violan la soberanía del país y la Resolución 1701 del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU.
