A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer has died from an injury sustained during a mission in Somalia last weekend, The New York Times reported, citing a former senior US administration official familiar with the matter.
The report on Wednesday said the CIA officer was a former US Navy Seal, but the identity of the officer has not been made public. It added that he was also a member of the CIA’s paramilitary division.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US Defense Department’s Inspector General said in a report that militants from Islamist group al-Shabab continued attacks in East Africa as US forces revised plans to transition security responsibility to Somalia, because Somali forces fell short of development “milestones”.
Last week, the State Department announced that the leaders of al-Shabab are now considered “Specially Designated Global Terrorists”. One of the leaders of the group, Maalim Ayman, is considered to be behind the attack that killed one US serviceman and two contractors in Kenya in January 2020.
According to Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales, Washington regards al-Shabab to still be a threat both in Somalia and in the region, and the US will use all instruments available to defeat the group.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump was considering a withdrawal of almost all American troops stationed in Somalia at the moment. Earlier in October, the US president tweeted that his administration suspended entry for refugees coming from the “terror-compromised nations” – including Somalia, in order to prevent “radical Islamic terror” from entering the American borders.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.