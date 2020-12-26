BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a powerful attack in the Al-Raqqa countryside on Christmas day, prompting a fierce engagement between the latter and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Backed by Turkish artillery, the militants launched a surprise attack on Christmas day in the small village of Al-Musharifah (northern Al-Raqqa) near the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.

According to reports from this front, the Turkish-backed militants attempted to break through the front-lines of the Syrian Democratic Forces at Al-Musharifah, but were unable to crack the latter’s defenses after an intense firefight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to achieve any progress, the Turkish-backed militants were forced to withdraw to safety; thus, ending the brief offensive launched by the latter on Christmas day.

Despite the failed offensive, however, the Turkish-backed militants responded to their failure by launching dozens of artillery shells and rockets toward the town of ‘Ain ‘Issa.

This artillery barrage by the Turkish-backed militants resulted in the displacement of several families from the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside and town, along with the damage of many residential buildings.

The Turkish-backed militants have now launched at least two attempts to capture the village of Al-Musharifah from the Syrian Democratic Forces; both attacks have failed to achieve any success.