BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Four Christian aid workers reportedly disappeared while driving to a meeting inside the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday, the organization SOS Chretiens d’Orient announced on Friday.

“Monday, January 20, four of our collaborators disappeared in Baghdad. They had to drive to a meeting in the late afternoon. After several unsuccessful contact attempts throughout Tuesday, we noted their disappearance on Wednesday and therefore immediately alerted the French authorities. Today, the French and Iraqi authorities are coordinating to investigate and trace them,” the organization’s statement read.

According to SOS Chretiens d’Orient, three French and one Iraqi employee disappeared in Baghdad, but their identities were withheld for safety reasons.

SOS Chretiens d’Orient has been one of the most active aid organizations in the Middle East. The organization has provided aid to communities in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt.

