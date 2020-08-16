BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – China now appears to have some very large non-nuclear weapons to arm its growing fleet of modern Xi’an H-6K bombers.

According to the National Interest website, the Chinese Air Force has tested a new huge bomb similar to the massive one used by the U.S. Air Force, also known as “the mother of all bombs” (MOAB).

The Chinese bomb, considered the most powerful non-nuclear munition in China, can help Chinese forces bomb caves, tunnel complexes or forest hideouts in preparation for any air attack.

The Chinese company, Norinco, released a promotional video in December 2018, which showed the H-6K, a twin-engine launcher, dropping the weapon. The video then filmed a large explosion.

“The massive explosion could easily and completely eliminate hardened ground targets such as reinforced buildings, forts and defensive shelters,” said Beijing-based military analyst Wei Dongsu.

Based on the displayed video, the H-6K launcher can carry only one bomb, which is about 9 meters long.

The Chinese H-6K bomber, which entered service in 2009, features modern engines and sensors.

Like the new Chinese bomb, the U.S. MOAB is 9 meters long and weighs more than 11 tons. It is a thermal bomb, meaning that it relies on the shock wave instead of metal fragments to cause damage.

These so-called “fuel and air explosives” work by diffusing and then igniting a cloud of flammable gases. Because the gas can circulate in bunkers and even underground, the fuel and air weapon can destroy fortifications and tunnel networks over a radius of hundreds of yards.

The U.S. Department of Defense developed the MOAB missile in early 2003 in order to have the weapon ready for the invasion of Iraq.

But the MOAB later proved to have great risks if used in densely populated areas, and the giant bombs remained in storage until April 2017, when it was used in Afghanistan.

Sources: National Interest, Sputnik