BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Chinese newspaper, People, described the Russian-made S-500 system as “unimaginably accurate”, indicating that it will take great responsibility in protecting the Russian sky.

The Chinese daily noted that rapid progress has been made in developing all types of Russian weapons, such as “the T-14 tank, the Su-57 fighter, and of course, the S-500, which was recently successfully tested in Syria.”

They pointed out that the results confirmed that the S-500 air defense system is able to shoot 10 long-range missiles at one time, even if the target moves at a speed ranging between 18 to 25 thousand kilometres-per-hour, and the system is also able to shoot down missiles and planes flying at an altitude 200 km.

The newspaper reported that, in May 2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivorochko said that the first S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems could enter the forces of service in the Russian armed forces in 2021.

The report pointed out that the S-500 is a multi-complex system with full configuration. It consists of control modes and anti-aircraft and missile sections.

The guidance modes include an early warning radar, while the anti-aircraft unit includes a command center, a radar station, a guided radar and a launch pad with a “40N6E” missile.

The anti-missile section consists of a command and radar center, an active radar station and a platform for short-range missiles “77N6-N”, and for long-range missiles “77N6-N1”.

This multi-tasking system also allowed the S-500 air defense system to intercept several targets simultaneously, increase the radar detection range, and resist electromagnetic interference.

The newspaper considered that the ideal and effective way to confront a complex and variable system of attack from airspace is to combine different surface-to-air missiles into one network or create an integrated platform for different types of missiles. For this reason, the design of the S-500 defense system allows it a wide range of combat actions, and gives it excellent combat properties and strong immunity to jamming.

In comparison with the S-400 air defense system, the Chinese newspaper said that the S-500 missiles have a greater range, as well as an improved ability to detect targets with hidden characteristics, noting that Russian anti-aircraft missiles, thanks to the emergence of the S-500, gained advantage over the American 5th generation fighters.

Sources: People, RT

