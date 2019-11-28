The Navy’s sole Type 051B destroyer has gained very powerful combat capability after the modernization, said Weihutang, a column on military affairs affiliated with China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.

The Shenzhen is now equipped with a vertical launch system, which consists of four sets of eight units, allowing it to host 32 ship-to-air missiles that can shoot down incoming hostile aircraft and missiles, Tong Zhenrong, deputy captain of the Shenzhen, said on CCTV on Sunday.

Joining military service as a fleet flagship in 1998, the Shenzhen participated in many operations and visited many countries, making it a star in naval diplomacy, China Youth Daily reported, noting that the warship undertook the refit in 2017 that saw its capabilities significantly upgraded, allowing it to become a guided-missile destroyer with the capability to command a joint operation fleet.

This capability allows the Shenzhen to integrate information gathered by every unit and distribute it to other units that need it, Weihutang said.

Source: Sputnik, Global Times

Advertisements