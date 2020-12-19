BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Chinese Armed Forces announced on Saturday that it has spotted and tracked a US warship as it was passing through the Taiwan Strait, considering that tasks with this nature send “flirtatious looks” to supporters of Taiwanese independence.

In a statement issued by the Eastern Region Command, the Chinese military revealed that “its air and naval forces tracked and monitored the ship while it was sailing.”

For its part, the US Navy indicated that the USS Mustin, armed with guided missiles, “routinely crossed the Taiwan Strait on December 19, in accordance with international law.”

“The ship’s passage in the Taiwan Strait indicates the American commitment to free and open passage in the region,” they said.

It is worth noting that this is the twelfth time this year that the US Navy has crossed the Taiwan Strait, a move that has sparked condemnation from the Chinese authorities.

The US and China have been at odds over a number of issues over the last few decades, including America’s recognition of Taiwanese independence; however, since Donald Trump’s tenure began, he has shifted blame to China for much of the US’ economic woes, prompting him to sanction the superpower.

Source: Reuters, RT