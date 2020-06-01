BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the military progress of the Communist Party of China is real and represents a potential threat to the United States.

Using his Twitter account, Pompeo shared a Fox News video with his tweet, which showcased the Chinese military’s advancements.

Pompeo stressed that President Donald Trump will always keep them in a position to protect the American people.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s military advances are real. Our @DeptofDefense is doing everything it can to make sure it understands this threat. President @realDonaldTrump will always keep us in a position where we can protect the American people,” Pompeo’s tweet read.

He would follow up with: “This is a Chinese Communist Party that has come to view itself as intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, and Western values. It puts Americans at risk, whether it’s stealing American intellectual property or destroying jobs here in the U.S.”

Pompeo said in an interview on the Fox News channel that the recent measures of the Communist Party of China show that its officials are actively seeking to harm the United States and its Western allies.

Pompeo added that President Trump is ready to respond to any Chinese aggression, which he says has escalated over time.

Trump said that “the United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China, but achieving this relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests,” noting that the Chinese government has consistently violated its promises to the United States and many other countries.

The U.S. diplomat added that China “has broken its promises” regarding the granting of autonomy to Hong Kong, stressing that the United States will cancel the preferential measures that were granted to Hong Kong because of its special status.

“The Communist Party of China entered into an agreement with the United Kingdom that allows Hong Kong to gain autonomy for 50 years, and they have broken their promises midway, those promises that China made to the world,” he added.

“The Communist Party of China has now broken its promise, and the United States will respond to that,” Pompeo stressed.

He explained that Washington “will take action to cancel the preferential treatment for Hong Kong as a separate customs area and travel from the rest of China, and the United States will also take steps to punish the officials of the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy.”

Pompeo explained that it no longer makes sense, “because if the Chinese treat Hong Kong the same way they treat China, there is no basis for the United States to treat it differently either.”

He believes the U.S.’ European allies would see it in their best interest to keep China under control, whether due to information theft or how countries like Italy and Spain were exposed to COVID-19.

Advertisements