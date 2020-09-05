An HQ-9 portable launcher during China's 60th anniversary parade in 2009, Beijing

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Sina News Agency reported on Saturday that the Chinese military is likely going to deploy its equivalent of the Russian-made S-300 system along the border with India.

Citing a Forbes article about the development of two positions along the Indian border, the online publication reported that the Chinese military will likely move in their Hongqi-9 air defense system, which is equivalent to the S-300 and U.S.-made Patriot System.

“It is difficult to know what types of weapons will be there, but the Hongqi-9 air defense missile is most likely to be deployed, which is equivalent to the Russian S-300 and the U.S. Patriot air defense missile system,” Sina News said.

“It is estimated that the Hongqi-9 air defense missile has a range of approximately 300 kilometers,” they added.

This report by Sina News comes just a few days after the Indian Ministry of Defense reported a skirmish along the border with China.

The Indian Ministry of Defense claimed they ‘thwarted’ an attempt by the Chinese military to “change the status quo” along the disputed border with India.

Since then, the Chinese and Indian forces have been observed strengthening their positions along the border, while their military leaders discuss de-escalation.

