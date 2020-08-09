BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A new video clip posted this week shows a Chinese long-range guided missile launch from the Z-10 attack helicopter.
In the video shown by CCTV 13, the viewer can see how long-range missiles are fired from their helicopter and their launch process.
The missiles successfully hit all ground targets. According to the Dambiev Journal, this is presumably a missile called the Blue Arrow 21 (BA-21), which was first presented at the Zhuhai Air Show in 2018.
The missile is believed to have a working range of about 18 kilometers and is oriented with a two-channel guidance system.
The Dambiev Journal indicated that the missile may differ slightly from the one that appeared in 2018 at the Zhuhai Air Show.
It has a slightly different configuration. They concluded that this missile would be used to arm Chinese drones.
Sources: Sputnik, Dambiev Journal
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.