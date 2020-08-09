BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A new video clip posted this week shows a Chinese long-range guided missile launch from the Z-10 attack helicopter.

In the video shown by CCTV 13, the viewer can see how long-range missiles are fired from their helicopter and their launch process.

The missiles successfully hit all ground targets. According to the Dambiev Journal, this is presumably a missile called the Blue Arrow 21 (BA-21), which was first presented at the Zhuhai Air Show in 2018.

The missile is believed to have a working range of about 18 kilometers and is oriented with a two-channel guidance system.

The Dambiev Journal indicated that the missile may differ slightly from the one that appeared in 2018 at the Zhuhai Air Show.

It has a slightly different configuration. They concluded that this missile would be used to arm Chinese drones.

Sources: Sputnik, Dambiev Journal