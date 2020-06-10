BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Military experts from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Center for International Studies in China have concluded that combat tests for the T-14 Armata tanks in Syria have given them international acclaim.
According to the Chinese publication, People’s News, experts pointed out that the Syrian climate and landscapes with complex terrain created ideal conditions for testing the strength of weapons and equipment.
The Chinese experts said: “Given that the militants use anti-tank missiles, it turned out that the decision to test the latest Russian tank in these conditions was very successful.”
The decision to take on this dangerous test for the Russian army has increased confidence in the high-tech defensive and offensive capabilities of the T-14.
The unoccupied Armata tower is equipped with four-stage radar and visual warning systems for threats. In addition to shields, the active defense system provides anti-strike protection.
The newspaper concluded: “Thanks to the combat tests in Syria, the Russian T-14 tank gained unconditional authority.”
Earlier this year, a Russian minister revealed that the T-14 Armata tank was tested in Syria and would enter the international market in the near future.
