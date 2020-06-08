BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Chinese media announced that the fifth-generation fighter J-20 has acquired a new update.
According to the Chinese newspaper, Sina, the Chinese developed the nozzle for the J-20 engine, as the fighter faced some problems with the transmission when flying at supersonic speeds, which led to the inability to conduct complex maneuvers by the pilots.
According to the developers, the new upgrade would solve this problem, adding that the combat ability to maneuver was getting better.
The J-20A was also named for the upgraded version of the fighter and is equipped with an updated WS-15 engine in which the nozzle has been changed.
It is worth noting that China is the fourth generation J-20, but the West considers it the fifth generation.
