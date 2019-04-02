BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M) – A group of Chinese soldiers arrived in Venezuela on Sunday as part of a cooperation program between Beijing and Caracas.

According to reports, more than 120 soldiers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army arrived at Venezuela’s Margarita Island to deliver humanitarian aid and military supplies to the government forces.

The arrival of the People’s Liberation Army in Venezuela comes just days after the Russian armed forces deployed to the country to install a military helicopter training facility.

However, this move by the Russian military has not come without heavy criticism from the Trump administration and several U.S. congressmen.

“Maduro calls for hands off #Venezuela while he invites security forces from Cuba and Russia, so he and his cronies can keep plundering Venezuela. It is time for Venezuelan institutions to stand for their sovereignty. Russia and Cuba, #HandsOffVenezuela,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on March 28th.

These moves by the Russian and Chinese armed forces appear to be a powerplay against the U.S. administration, who is actively pushing to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The U.S. has attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela from Colombia; however, the Maduro administration contends that the purpose of these deliveries is to transport weapons to the opposition.

Bogart
Guest
Bogart
A tug of war between the US and Russia + China in Venezuela,, who win???

2019-04-02 14:33
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
This was Trump’s goal to have the Russians+Chinese here when he started to put pressure on Venezuela…

2019-04-02 22:11
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
comment image
It’s a suggested reading for CIA personnel!

2019-04-02 22:12
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
By a CIA guy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chalmers_Johnson
And Trump red his books.

2019-04-02 22:13
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
This is obvious. Nevertheless, if he goes frontal, he’ll end like JFK. If he’s not into starting this, his acts have no sense, and being 180IQ, it’s unlikely to be the case.

2019-04-02 22:36
Tony B.
Guest
Tony B.
You are unbelievably full of s**t. – All the time.

2019-04-02 23:53
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
encore of chinese and russian world policing to be extended to other oppressed states especially in yemen and palestine asap

2019-04-02 16:52
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Arab Palestine (Jordan) don’t need them. Israel should just send Palestinian squatters back to Jordan since it’s their country

2019-04-02 22:00
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
If the Fakestinians wanted a state, they’d have got it for long now. It’s not the goal they purse.

2019-04-02 22:49
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
oops, pursue… Billions of $ in propaganda have been dilapidated in the goal to make people believe Israel is the oppressor. This is not the case. Their goal is a Shoah v2.0.

2019-04-02 22:52