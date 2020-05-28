BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Chinese Armed Forces are preparing to hold a rare event in the South China Sea, as they have scheduled large-scale naval drills using two aircraft carriers.
According to media reports, the Chinese aircraft carrier, Shandong, was spotted leaving its main port around the same time that its sister ship, the Liaoning, was also seen heading to the South China Sea for what is expected to be a massive exercise.
This move by the Chinese Navy came at the same time that U.S. warships held a patrol in the South China Sea.
The U.S. Pacific Air Forces Twitter account announced the patrol, which included two supersonic Lancer bombers.
They said that their forces “conducted a mission in the South China Sea on May 26 as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, showcasing their ability to fly, sail, & operate anywhere international law allows, at the time and tempo of our choosing.”
Beijing has repeatedly warned the U.S. to avoid sailing in their territorial waters in the South China Sea; however, Washington contends they are in international waters and not infringing on China’s maritime boundaries.
