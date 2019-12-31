BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – A Russian news channel published a video this week that showed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces near Russian and Chinese air defense systems.
According to the Russian aviation publication, Avia.Pro, the Chinese JYL-1 radar system was spotted with the Syrian Arab Army in a video that was released by Russia’s Channel One News.
“Channel One published unique video frames from the northern part of Syria, on which experienced specialists noticed not only the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 air defense systems, but also the Chinese JYL-1 radar, which greatly expanded the capabilities of Syrian air defense systems,” Avia.Pro reported.
The publication said the Russian Pantsir-C1 air defense system has been integrated with the Chinese JYL-1 radar, which significantly increases the radius of detection of air targets, in particular, the effective range for detecting aerodynamic targets by up to 450 kilometers.
The JYL-1 can also be integrated with the Russian S-300 air defense system, which was delivered to Syria last year.
It is not clear when the Chinese JYL-1 arrived in Syria, nor has the Syrian Arab Army commented on the alleged deployment of these radars.
