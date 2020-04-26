BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A plane carrying medical supplies took off from the central China city of Wuhan on Saturday and made its way to New York City, which has been one of the U.S. cities most affected by this virus.
According to the Xinhua News Agency, the city of Wuhan sent medical supplies to New York after Ali Baba founder, Jack Ma, who works closely with the World Health Organization (WHO), organized the shipment.
China’s Southern Airlines carried nearly 20 tons of medical supplies to New York, providing necessary medical equipment like masks and gloves.
A source at the Airlines in the Hubei Province confirmed that the company plans to operate more than one cargo transportation flight from Wuhan to San Francisco, Rome, Paris, London and Frankfurt, including locally manufactured medical supplies to help fight the epidemic.
The company used passenger aircraft to deliver cargo for the first time at the end of last March, as it sent 17.6 tons of cargo on a passenger plane from Guangzhou, south of China, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the third of April.
The company has launched more than 225 flights of transferred aircraft to transport medical materials to 22 countries and regions around the world.
