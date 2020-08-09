BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a new attack against China and Iran, in which he accused the two eastern powers of destabilizing the Middle East, while blasting Iran as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world.

The U.S. State Department account on Twitter quoted Pompeo as saying that China’s entry to Iran would destroy stability in the Middle East, explaining that Tehran’s possession of the opportunity to obtain weapons and money from the Chinese Communist Party would endanger the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed, last month, that his country will not grant China or any country around the world the right to exclusively benefit from any part of Iranian territory, after press reports on the details of the strategic cooperation document between Tehran and Beijing, which hinted at the possibility of including the document of military bases for China in Iran.

Press reports touched on the terms of an agreement allegedly leaked between Iran and China, which includes granting islands and military and air bases to China in exchange for investment in all economic, security and military sectors, and payments to Tehran to buy Iranian crude oil.

The U.S. administration is working with all its political and diplomatic forces to push Iran into a corner and prevent it from acquiring any advanced weapons, especially nuclear and ballistic missiles, through the imposition of wide-ranging sanctions.

Therefore, the United States imposed sanctions on prominent officials in Iran, including the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei.

They are now working on extending the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic through the U.N. Security Council, which ends next October, attributing this to Iran’s destabilization of the Middle East and blatant interference in the internal affairs of neighboring countries.

Iran has been subject to U.N. sanctions, including in the field of international military cooperation, since the mid-2000s.

The restrictions were partially lifted after a United Nations Security Council resolution in 2015. However, the ban on the supply of offensive weapons will be in effect until October 2020.