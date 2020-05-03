BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – A Chinese news agency said the Russian military’s decision to intercept two U.S. aircraft along the Syrian coast would have ended differently if it was their air force involved.

“According to reports, the Russian military stationed in Syria discovered an air target approaching its military base in Syria on April 19 above the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, after which a Su-35 fighter belonging to the air defense forces of the Russian Khmeimim Airbase took off,” China’s East Day News Agency began.

They continued: “Takeoff was made to identify the target, intercept and escort the U.S. military aircraft, designated as the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft. After changing course, the Russian fighter returned to base.”

“Coincidentally, on April 15, a Russian Su-35 fighter over the eastern Mediterranean Sea also intercepted the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft. It was an ‘intimate contact.’ After the incident, the U.S. protested against Russia, accusing them of violating international law,” East Day News said.

However, the publication argued that if it had been the Chinese Air Force, their pilots would have also intercepted the aircraft and likely opened fire to warn it to change change.

“Our pilots would have done the same, and if the American military plane flew up to the borders of China, they probably would have opened fire to warn them – this would have discouraged them from provoking for a long time ,” the East Day article added.

