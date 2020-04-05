BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – China would like to share its experience battling the coronavirus pandemic with other countries but “will not turn it into any kind of geopolitical weapon,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in Beijing on Friday.
“We would like to share China’s good practices and experience with other countries, but we will not turn it into any kind of geopolitical weapon or tool,” said spokesperson Huang Chunying, who added that it is” something we should do as a responsible major country,” and explained that “leadership is not gained by boasting or jostling.”
Huang referred to China and Russia as “comprehensive strategic partners of coordination,” as both countries “have always understood and supported each other,” and added that “China sent over 25.5 tons of supplies, which as you mentioned, arrived in Moscow yesterday.”
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 1 million on Thursday and over 55,000 people have died from the virus as of Friday.
China has been accused by U.S. politicians and media outlets of politicizing their aid to countries combating the coronavirus outbreak; this has been denied by Beijing.
Credit: Ruptly
