BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – During a press conference last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stern warning to China about interferring in Honk Kong’s affairs.

On Friday morning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, fired back the U.S., stating that China opposes foreign interference in this special administrative region.

The spokesperson said that China is seeking cooperation and dialogue with the U.S., but he pointed out that Beijing will not hesitate to fight back if Washington attempts to oppress them.

The day before, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing sources that Beijing was set to put forward a resolution that will allow the National People’s Congress during its upcoming session to pass national security legislation to ban secession and foreign interference in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but riots continued and became violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China’s domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.

